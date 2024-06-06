మోడీ 3.0కి ఢిల్లీలో సన్నాహాలు ముమ్మరంగా సాగుతున్నాయి. నితీష్ కుమార్, టీడీపీ అధినేత చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు నరేంద్ర మోదీని మళ్లీ ప్రధానమంత్రిని చేయడంతోపాటు ఎన్డీయే ప్రభుత్వానికి మద్దతుగా నిలిచారు. కాగా, కుల గణన చేయాలంటే నైపుణ్య గణన చేయాలని గత నెలలో చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు ఇండియా కూటమి ఎజెండాను ఉద్దేశించినట్లుగా విమర్శించారు. గత నెలలో జరిగిన ఈ వీడియోలో చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు ఉల్లాసంగా మాట్లాడారు. గతంలో కాంగ్రెస్ జాతీయ నాయకుడు రాహుల్ గాంధీ కులగణన చేయాలని, వెనుకబడిన కులాలకు దేశ సంపదలో తగిన వాటా, ఉద్యోగాల్లో తగిన రిజర్వేషన్లు కల్పించడానికి చట్టబద్ధత తీసుకురావాలని డిమాండ్‌‌ చేసిన సంగతి విదితమే

తాజాగా ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో జరిగిన అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో టీడీపీ అత్యధిక సీట్లు గెలుచుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. రాష్ట్రంలో 175 అసెంబ్లీ స్థానాలు ఉండగా, అందులో 88 స్థానాలు గెలవడం ద్వారా మెజారిటీ లభిస్తుంది. అయితే, ఈసారి టీడీపీ అద్భుత ప్రదర్శన చేసి మెజారిటీ కంటే ఎక్కువ సీట్లు సాధించింది.

Here's Video

Chandrababu Naidu slams INDI agenda, says Skill census is needed instead of Caste census pic.twitter.com/NlPYcxjujO — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 6, 2024

