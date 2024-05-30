వాతావరణ శాఖ గుడ్ న్యూస్ చెప్పింది. నైరుతి రుతుపవనాలు ఎట్టకేలకు కేరళకు చేరుకున్నట్లు వెల్లడించింది. ఇది 2024లో రుతుపవనాల ప్రారంభాన్ని తెలియజేస్తుంది. వేసవి వేడి నుంచి ఉపశమనం పొందుతూ రుతుపవనాలు ఈశాన్యంలోని చాలా ప్రాంతాల్లోకి వేగంగా పురోగమించాయని భారత వాతావరణ శాఖ (IMD) ప్రకటించింది. IMD దేశవ్యాప్తంగా కాలానుగుణ వర్షపాతాన్ని దీర్ఘ-కాల సగటు (LPA)లో 106%గా అంచనా వేసింది, జూన్ నుండి సెప్టెంబర్ 2024 వరకు రుతుపవనాల సీజన్‌లో దేశం మొత్తం మీద సాధారణం కంటే ఎక్కువ వర్షపాతం నమోదయ్యే అవకాశం ఉందని ఐఎండీ తెలిపింది. దేశ రాజధానిలో రికార్డు స్థాయి టెంపరేచర్, వెను వెంటనే చిరుజల్లులు, 52.3 డిగ్రీల ఉష్ణోగ్రత నమోదుతో ఢిల్లీ వాసులు విలవిల

Here's IMD Tweet

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India today, the 30th May, 2024. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 30, 2024

