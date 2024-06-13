జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారు (ఎన్‌ఎస్‌ఎ)గా మాజీ ఐపిఎస్ అధికారి అజిత్ దోవల్‌ను ప్రభుత్వం గురువారం తిరిగి నియమిస్తూ అధికారిక ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసింది. ఆయన నియామకం ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ పదవీకాలం లేదా తదుపరి ఉత్తర్వులు వచ్చే వరకు సహ-టెర్మినస్‌గా ఉంటుందని పేర్కొంది.

10.06.2024 నుండి అమల్లోకి వచ్చేలా జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారుగా అజిత్ దోవల్, IPS (రిటైర్డ్) నియామకాన్ని క్యాబినెట్ నియామకాల కమిటీ ఆమోదించింది" అని సిబ్బంది మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ జారీ చేసిన ఉత్తర్వు పేర్కొంది. అతని పదవీ కాలంలో, దోవల్‌కు ప్రాధాన్యత పట్టికలో కేబినెట్ మంత్రి హోదాను కేటాయిస్తారు, అతని నియామకానికి సంబంధించిన నిబంధనలు, షరతులు విడిగా తెలియజేయబడతాయి. కాగా అజిత్ దోవల్ మూడవసారి జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారుగా నియమితువ్వడం గమనార్హం, ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ‘తాడాసనం’ చూశారా.. తన గ్రాఫిక్‌ వీడియో షేర్ చేసిన ప్రధాని.. ఇంటర్నెట్ లో వైరల్

Here's News

Ajit Doval appointed as National Security Advisor for a third time, appointment co-terminus with PM Modi pic.twitter.com/TTLRotwQbB — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)