Dead Rat Found In Sambar Video: ఇటీవల ముంబైకి చెందిన ఓ వైద్యుడు ఆర్డర్‌ చేసుకున్న ఐస్‌క్రీమ్‌లో మనిషి చేతివేలు వచ్చిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా అహ్మదాబాద్‌కు చెందిన ఓ వ్యక్తికి షాకింగ్‌ అనుభవం ఎదురైంది. నగరంలోని ప్రముఖ హోటల్‌ (Ahmedabad Restaurant) దేవి దోసా ఫుడ్‌ జాయింట్‌ (Devi Dosa food joint) కు వెళ్లాడు. దారుణం, కాలేజీలో విద్యార్థులు తినే క్యాంటీన్ ఫుడ్‌లో చనిపోయిన పాము, 11 మంది వాంతులతో ఆస్పత్రి పాలు..

అక్కడ ఫుడ్‌ తీసుకోగా.. అతనికి సర్వ్‌ చేసిన సాంబార్‌ (Sambar) గిన్నెలో చచ్చిపోయిన ఎలుక (Dead Rat) దర్శనమిచ్చింది. దీంతో అతడు ఒక్కసారిగా షాక్‌ అయ్యాడు. ఈ తతంగాన్ని వీడియో తీసి సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో పోస్టు చేశాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆ వీడియో వైరల్‌ అవుతోంది. మరోవైపు ఈ ఘటనపై సదరు కస్టమర్‌ అమ్దవద్‌ మున్సిపల్‌ కార్పొరేషన్‌కి ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు. దీంతో ఆరోగ్య శాఖ అధికారులు సదరు హోటల్‌ యజమానికి నోటీసులు జారీ చేశారు.

Here's Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmedabad Updates (@ahmedabad.updates)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)