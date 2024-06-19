ఢిల్లీ ఎక్సైజ్ పాలసీ (Excise Policey) కేసులో ఢిల్లీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ (Arvind Kejriwal) జ్యుడిషియల్ కస్టడీని రౌస్ అవెన్యూ కోర్టు జూలై 3వ తేదీ వరకూ పొడిగించింది. ఆయనతో పాటు కేసులో మరో నిందితుడు వినోద్ చౌహాన్ జ్యుడిషియల్ కస్టడీని సైతం జూలై 3 వరకూ కోర్టు పొడిగించింది. తీహార్ జైలు నుంచి వీడియో కాన్ఫరెన్స్ ద్వారా ఇద్దర్నీ కోర్టు ముందు హాజరుపరిచారు.

కాగా ఢిల్లీ లిక్కర్ పాలసీ కేసులో అవినీతి ఆరోపణలపై మార్చి 21న కేజ్రీవాల్‌ను ఎన్‌ఫోర్స్‌మెంట్ డైరక్టరేట్ అరెస్టు చేసింది. గోవా ఎన్నికల కోసం బీఆర్ఎస్ నేత కె.కవిత నుంచి అభిషేక్ బోయనపల్లి ద్వారా రూ.25 కోట్లు వినోద్ చౌహాన్ అందుకున్నట్టు ఈడీ తరఫు న్యాయవాది కోర్టుకు తెలిపారు. ఈ నెలాఖరులోగా వినోద్ చౌహాన్‌పై ప్రాసిక్యూషన్ కంప్లయింట్ నమోదు చేయనున్నట్టు చెప్పారు. వినోద్ చౌహాన్‌ను మేలో అరెస్టు చేశారు. ఢిల్లీ లిక్కర్ స్కాం కేసు, కేజ్రీవాల్‌ మధ్యంతర బెయిల్‌ పిటిషన్ తిరస్కరించిన రౌస్‌ అవెన్యూ కోర్టు, వైద్య పరీక్షలు నిర్వహించాలని తీహార్ జైలు అధికారులకు ఆదేశాలు

Delhi Excise policy PMLA case | Rouse Avenue court extends the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Vinod Chauhan till July 3. Both were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of their judicial custody. — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

