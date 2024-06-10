ఢిల్లీ(delhi)లో ఉన్న రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌(Rashtrapati Bhavan)లో నరేంద్ర మోదీ(narendra modi) మూడోసారి ప్రధానిగా ప్రమాణస్వీకారోత్సవం చేశారు. దీంతోపాటు మోదీ కేబినెట్‌లో అనేక మంది మంత్రులుగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేశారు. ఆ క్రమంలోనే దేశ రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము ఆయా మంత్రులతో ప్రమాణం చేయించారు. ఆ సమయంలోనే రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌లో ఎంపీ దుర్గాదాస్ సంతకాలు పెట్టి పేపర్‌వర్క్ పూర్తి చేసి కుర్చీలోంచి లేచారు. అప్పుడు వెనుకాల మెట్ల తర్వాత చిరుతపులి(Leopard) సంచరిస్తున్నట్లుగా కనిపిస్తుంది. అందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో ప్రస్తుతం సోషల్ మీడియాలో తెగ చక్కర్లు కోడుతుంది.

Here's Videos

An animal can be seen, it looks like a big cat or leopard, casually walking in the background, when MP Durga Das was signing papers after taking the oath, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.#RashtrapatiBhavan #OathCeremony #BigCat #Leopard #ModiCabinet #DurgaDas pic.twitter.com/7J41bRebtD — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 10, 2024

