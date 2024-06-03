ప్రముఖ నటి నటి రాధికా శరత్‌ కుమార్‌ తమిళనాడులోని విరుద్‌నగర్‌ (Virudhunagar) స్థానం నుంచి బీజేపీ అభ్యర్థిగా పోటీ చేసిన సంగతి విదితమే. ఈ లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల్లో (Lok Sabha Elections) ఆమె విజయం సాధించి పార్లమెంట్‌లో అడుగుపెట్టాలని కాంక్షిస్తూ రాధిక భర్త, సీనియర్‌ నటుడు శరత్‌ కుమార్‌ ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు. ఎన్నికల్లో భారత్ సరికొత్త చరిత్ర, 64.2 కోట్ల మంది భార‌తీయులు తమ ఓటు హక్కును వినియోగించుకున్నారని తెలిపిన ఈసీ

ఆదివారం రాత్రి విరుద్‌నగర్‌లోని శ్రీ పరాశక్తి మారియమ్మన్‌ ఆలయాన్ని రాధిక దంపతులు దర్శించుకున్నారు. అమ్మవారికి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేసిన తర్వాత శరత్‌ కుమార్‌ (SarathKumar) ఆలయ ప్రాంగణంలో పొర్లు దండాలు పెట్టారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియోలు (Viral Video) ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. రాధిక తరఫున ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలోనూ ఈ నటుడు చురుగ్గా పాల్గొన్నారు.

Here's Video

Actor Sarathkumar visited the Sri Parasakthi Mariamman temple in Virudhunagar to pray for his wife and NDA candidate Radhika's success, as the counting of votes will be held on June 4.#actor #sarathkumar #visited #srioarasakthitemplE #wifesuccess @radhikasarath pic.twitter.com/eLJ5KbXEB8 — Pradeep (@PRADEEPDEE2) June 3, 2024

