18వ లోక్ సభ స్పీకర్ ఎవరనే దానిపై ఉత్కంఠ కొనసాగుతూనే ఉంది. అధికార-ప్రతిపక్షాల మధ్య ఏకాభిప్రాయం కోసం జరిగిన చర్చలు విఫలం అయ్యాయి. దీంతో.. ఇటు ఎన్డీయే కూటమి, అటు ఇండియా కూటమి అభ్యర్థుల్ని బరిలో నిలపాలని నిర్ణయించాయి. ఎన్డీయే కూటమి తరఫున ఓం బిర్లా, ఇండియా కూటమి తరపున సీనియర్‌ ఎంపీ కే.సురేష్‌ నామినేషన్‌ వేశారు.

వచ్చే లోక్‌సభ స్పీకర్ ఎన్నికల్లో ఎన్డీయే అభ్యర్థికి కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ రాహుల్ గాంధీ షరతులతో కూడిన మద్దతు ప్రకటించారు. ఒక ప్రకటనలో, గాంధీ, "మేము వారి స్పీకర్ (అభ్యర్థి)కి మద్దతు ఇస్తామని రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్‌తో చెప్పాము, అయితే డిప్యూటీ స్పీకర్ పదవి ప్రతిపక్షాలకు ఇవ్వాలని మల్లికార్జున్‌ ఖర్గేను వెనక్కి పిలుస్తానని రాజ్‌నాథ్‌సింగ్‌ చెప్పారని, అయితే ఇంతవరకు ఆ పని చేయలేదని, ప్రతిపక్షాల సహకారం కోసం ప్రధాని మోదీ అడుగుతున్నారని, కానీ మా నాయకుడుని అవమానిస్తున్నారని ఆయన అన్నారు.

#WATCH | "We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker to be given to opposition...," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/CaeRn8ztAR — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

