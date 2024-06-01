2024 ICC పురుషుల T20 ప్రపంచ కప్: ICC T20 ప్రపంచ కప్ 2024 జూన్ 2 (భారత కాలమానం ప్రకారం) USA మరియు వెస్టిండీస్‌లలో ప్రారంభం కానుండగా, ఈ అద్భుతమైన టోర్నమెంట్ ప్రారంభాన్ని జరుపుకోవడానికి Google ఒక ప్రత్యేకమైన డూడుల్‌ను రూపొందించింది. ICC T20 వరల్డ్ కప్ 2024 కోసం Google డూడుల్ ఒక ప్రత్యేకమైన కళాకృతి, దీనిలో ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులు గేమ్ ఆడుతున్నట్లు కనిపిస్తుంది. వారిలో ఒకరు బంతిని విసరడం మరియు బ్యాట్స్‌మెన్ షాట్ ఆడడం చూడవచ్చు. నేపథ్యంలో విరిగిన స్టంప్ యొక్క చిత్రణ కూడా ఉంది. ICC T20 ప్రపంచ కప్ 2024 ఈ ఈవెంట్ యొక్క తొమ్మిదవ ఎడిషన్ మరియు USAలో (పాక్షికంగా అయినప్పటికీ) మొదటిసారిగా నిర్వహించబడుతోంది.

Calling all cricket fans! Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates the 2024 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup. → https://t.co/wU1afeYk2M pic.twitter.com/KADifoVMpZ — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 1, 2024

