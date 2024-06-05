జూన్ 3, సోమవారం నాడు మాడ్రిడ్‌లో జరిగిన ఒక కామెడీ షోలో షాకింగ్ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. మూడు నెలల పిల్లవాడిపై హాస్య నటుడు లైంగికంగా జోక్ చేసిన తర్వాత అతన్ని ఆ పసివాడి తండ్రి పట్టుకుని చితకబాదాడు. ఈ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. హాస్యనటుడు జైమ్ కారవాకా..తండ్రి బిడ్డల గురించి అనుచితమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేయడంతో వేదికపై వాగ్వాదం జరిగింది

అతను స్వలింగ సంపర్కుడనే అవకాశాన్ని ఎవరూ అడ్డుకోలేరు. అతను పెద్దయ్యాక.. నల్లవాడి పురుషాంగాన్ని సక్ చేసి అలసిపోతాడు అంటే ఛండాలమైన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశాడు. దీంతో ఆగ్రహించిన పిల్లవాడి తండ్రి అల్బెర్టో పుగిలాటో, వేదికపైకి ఎక్కి ఆ హాస్యనటుడిని కొట్టాడు. “నా కొడుకు 3 నెలల్లో నల్లజాతి మనిషి ప్రైవేట్ పార్టుని పట్టుకోబోతున్నాడని మీరు అనుకుంటున్నారా?అంటూ చితకబాదాడు. ఈ సంఘటన యొక్క వీడియో వైరల్ అయిన తర్వాత, హాస్యనటుడు X కి వెళ్లి క్షమాపణలు చెప్పాడు. ఇది "ఒక జోక్‌గా ఉద్దేశించబడినది చివరికి నా వైపు నుండి దురదృష్టకరం. అనుచితమైన వ్యాఖ్య అని భావించిన ఎవరికైనా నా క్షమాపణలు అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశాడు. రూ.20 ఇచ్చి బాలుడితో అంగచూషణ, మైనర్‌తో ఓరల్ సెక్స్ ఘోరమైన నేరం కాదని అలహాబాద్ హైకోర్టు సంచలన తీర్పు

Here's Videos

Comedian makes a joke sexualizing a 3 month old baby, the dad of the baby shows up at his show pic.twitter.com/G8cJZ5bvAD — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 4, 2024

