Newdelhi, July 2: విమానాల్లో కుదుపులు ఇటీవలి కాలంలో ఎక్కువయ్యాయి. తాజాగా ఎయిర్‌ యూరోపా (Air Europa)కు చెందిన ఓ విమానంలో షాకింగ్‌ ఘటన చోటు చేసుకుంది. స్పెయిన్‌ నుంచి ఉరుగ్వేకి వెళ్తున్న విమానం మార్గం మధ్యలో భారీ కుదుపులకు (Turbulence) లోనైంది. తీవ్రమైన కుదుపులకు లోనవడంతో ప్రయాణికులు వారి సీట్ల నుంచి కిందపడిపోయారు. ఓ ప్రయాణికుడు ఏకంగా ఓవర్‌ హెడ్‌ కంపార్ట్‌ మెంట్‌ లో ఇరుక్కుపోయాడు. ఈ ఘటనలో సుమారు 30 మంది గాయపడ్డారు. దీంతో విమానాన్ని బ్రెజిల్‌ (Brazil)లో అత్యవసరంగా ల్యాండ్‌ చేయాల్సి వచ్చింది. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ వీడియోలు వైరల్ గా మారాయి.

✈️ DRAMÁTICO 🛬Pasajero atravesó techo de avión de Air Europa con destino a Montevideo que se metió en una turbulencia y debió aterrizar de emergencia en Brasil. 🧳El pasajero debió salir del techo por la zona de equipaje de mano. 👨‍✈️Videos pic.twitter.com/wsBzhicADK — Eduardo Preve (@EPreve) July 1, 2024

