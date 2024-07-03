ఇటీవల కురిసిన భారీ వర్షం కారణంగా ఢిల్లీ నుంచి వారణాసికి బయలుదేరిన వందేభారత్‌ రైలులో పైకప్పు నుంచి లోనికి నీరు చేరింది. సీట్లన్నీ తడిచిపోవడంతో ప్రయాణికులు ఎంతో ఇబ్బంది పడ్డారు.దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోను సోషల్‌ మీడియాలో షేర్‌ చేసిన ఓ ప్రయాణికుడు రైల్వే సేవలపై అసంతృప్తి వ్యక్తం చేశాడు. తాజా ఘటనపై ఉత్తర రైల్వే స్పందించింది. నీరు లోనికి రావడానికి గల కారణాన్ని వివరించింది. ‘‘ప్రయాణికులకు కలిగిన అసౌకర్యానికి చింతిస్తున్నాం. నీటి పైపులు తాత్కాలికంగా మూసుకుపోవడంతోనే ఈ విధంగా జరిగింది. నీరు లోనికి చేరింది. ఇలాంటి తప్పిదాలు మళ్లీ పునరావృతం కాకుండా జాగ్రత్త పడతాం’’ అని ఓ ప్రకటనలో ప్రయాణికులను క్షమాపణలు కోరింది. వీడియో ఇదిగో, వందే భారత్ రైలు పైకప్పు నుండి నీరు లీక్, వైరల్ వీడియోపై స్పందించిన రైల్వేసేవా

Here's Video

Slight water leakage was observed in coach because of temporary blockage of pipes! The same was attended and rectified by the staff on the train . The inconvenience caused is regretted. — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) July 2, 2024

