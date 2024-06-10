షాకింగ్ ఘటనలో, ముంబై క్రికెట్ అసోసియేషన్ (MCA) అధ్యక్షుడు అమోల్ కాలే అమెరికాలో గుండెపోటుతో మరణించారు. జూన్ 9న న్యూయార్క్‌లోని నాసావు కౌంటీ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ క్రికెట్ స్టేడియంలో జరిగిన ఇండియా వర్సెస్ పాకిస్థాన్ మ్యాచ్‌కు MCA ఆఫీస్ బేరర్‌లతో కలిసి కాలే హాజరయ్యాడు. ఆట ముగిసిన తర్వాత గుండెపోటుతో అతను మరణించాడు.కాగా సీనియర్ జట్టు మ్యాచ్ ఫీజును రెట్టింపు చేయాలనే MCA నిర్ణయంలో కాలే చిరస్మరణీయమైన పాత్ర పోషించాడు. 2022లో ఎంసీఏ అధ్యక్షుడిగా అమోల్ కాలే ఎన్నికయ్యారు. అమెరికా చేతిలో పాకిస్తాన్ ప్లే అప్ అవకాశాలు, భారత్‌తో ఓడిన తరువాత మారిన సూపర్-8 సమీకరణలు, ఉత్కంఠ పోరులో టీమిడింయా ఘన విజయం

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale dies of cardiac arrest in New York — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2024

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has passed away due to a cardiac arrest in USA. Kale (wearing a cap in the pic) watched the India vs Pakistan match live from the stadium along with MCA office bearers @the_hindu @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/f3Nl2KFEeK — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) June 10, 2024

