గ్రేటర్ హైదరాబాద్⁬లో పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో ఉరుములు, మెరుపుతో కూడిన భారీ వర్షం (Heavy Rain) కురుస్తోంది.. LB నగర్, దిల్ సుఖ్ నగర్, చైతన్యపురి, కూకట్‌పల్లి, బాలానగర్, మూసాపేట్ పరిసర ప్రాంతాల్లో వర్షం కురుస్తోంది. కార్యాలయాల నుంచి ఇంటికి వెళ్లే సమయం కావడంతో వాహనదారులు తీవ్ర ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్నారు.వర్షంధాటికి పలు ప్రాంతాల్లో ట్రాఫిక్ జాం నెలకొంది. కొన్ని ప్రాంతాల్లో చెట్ల కొమ్మలు విరిగిపడ్డాయి. ఇప్పటికే వాతావరణ అధికారులు నైరుతి రుతపవనాలు తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో విస్తరించడంతో భారీ వర్షాలు పడే అవకాశం ఉందని చెప్పిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. దీంతో గ్రేటర్ హైదరాబాద్‌తో పాటు తెలంగాణలోని పలు జిల్లాల్లో భారీ వర్షాలు పడుతున్నాయి. భారీ వర్షం నేపథ్యంలో వాతావరణ శాఖ ప్రజలను ఇప్పటికే అలర్ట్ చేసింది. వీడియో ఇదిగో, అదుపుతప్పి పొదల్లోకి దూసుకెళ్లిన టీజీఎస్ఆర్టీసీ బస్సు, అదృష్టవశాత్తూ ప్రాణాలతో బయటపడ్డ 35 మంది ప్రయాణికులు

Here's Videos

Rain alert in Cyberabad. Heavy Waterlogging at Shilparamam toawrds Kothaguda. Madhapur Traffic Police are working to ensure free flow of Traffic. 05.06.2024, 17.52 pic.twitter.com/iHfJKMKL0e — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 5, 2024

