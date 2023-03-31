IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: ఐపీఎల్ వేదికపై తెలుగు సాంగ్స్, దుమ్మురేపే పర్మామెన్స్ చేసిన నేషనల్ క్రష్, మూడేళ్ల తర్వాత అట్టహాసంగా ఐపీఎల్ ఓపెనింగ్ సెర్మనీ
Ahmedabad, March 31: ఐపీఎల్ 16 (IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony ) ప్రారంభ వేడుక అహ్మదాబాద్‌లో అట్టహాసంగా ప్రారంభమైంది. ఓపెనింగ్ సెర్మనీలో పాపులర్‌ బాలీవుడ్‌ సింగ‌ర్ అర్జిత్ సింగ్ (Arjit Singh) త‌న పాటలతో ప్రేక్షకుల్లో ఉత్సాహాన్నినింపాడు. టాలీవుడ్ భామలు త‌మ‌న్నా భాటియా, నేషనల్‌ క్రష్‌ ర‌ష్మిక మందన్నా (Rashmika Mandanna) బాలీవుడ్, టాలీవుడ్ సాంగ్స్‌ డ్యాన్స్‌ల‌తో ఫ్యాన్స్‌ను అల‌రించారు. రష్మిక పుష్పలోని సామి సామి పాటకు మరోసారి ఇరగదీసే స్టెప్పులేసింది. మరోవైపు ఆస్కార్స్‌లో సత్తా చాటిన నాటు నాటు సాంగ్‌కు స్టెప్పులేసి అదరగొట్టేసింది రష్మిక. తమన్నా (Tamannah bhtia) సిల్వర్ కలర్‌ డ్రెస్‌లో మెరిసిపోతూ పుష్పలోని ఊ అంటావా మావా సాంగ్‌కు మెస్మరైజింగ్ స్టెప్పులతో అదరగొట్టేసింది.

వీరితోపాటు కియారా అద్వానీ కూడా స్టైలిష్ డ్యాన్స్ తో హోరెత్తించింది. ఇప్పుడీ వీడియోలు నెట్టింట్లో ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతున్నాయి.

ఇక స్టార్‌ సింగర్ అర్జిత్‌ సింగ్‌ తన గాత్రంతో ప్రేక్షకులను మైమరిపించాడు. కరోనా కారణంగా గత మూడేళ్లుగా ఐపీఎల్‌ ఆరంభ వేడుకలు జరగలేదు. దీంతో ఈ సారి ప్రారంభోత్సవాన్ని అదిరేలా నిర్వహించేందుకు బీసీసీఐ ఏర్పాట్లు చేసింది.