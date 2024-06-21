ముంబైలోని అటల్ సేతు వంతెనపై పగుళ్ల వాదనలను MMRDA అధికారి తోసిపుచ్చారు. ముంబై ట్రాన్స్ హార్బర్ లింక్ (MTHL)లో పగుళ్లు ఏర్పడినట్లు మహారాష్ట్ర కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు నానా పటోలే ఫోటోలను షేర్ చేసిన తర్వాత MMRDA నుంచి స్పష్టత వచ్చింది. X (గతంలో ట్విట్టర్)లో MMRDA తన పోస్ట్‌లో, ఉల్వే నుండి ముంబై వైపు MTHLని కలిపే అప్రోచ్ రోడ్డులో పగుళ్లు ఏర్పడిందని, అటల్ సేతు వంతెనపై కాదని తెలిపింది. అటల్ సేతు అని కూడా పిలువబడే ముంబై ట్రాన్స్ హార్బర్ లింక్‌ను జనవరి 12న ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ప్రారంభించారు. ముంబై అటల్ సేతు బ్రిడ్జికి పగుళ్లు,ఇది మోదీ సర్కారు అవినీతికి నివర్శనమంటూ వీడియో షేర్ చేసిన కాంగ్రెస్

There have been rumours circulating about cracks on the MTHL bridge. We want to clarify that these cracks are not on the bridge itself but on the approach road connecting MTHL from Ulwe towards Mumbai.#RebootingMumbai #ReshapingMMR @DrSanMukherjee pic.twitter.com/Nc62bwrjzU — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) June 21, 2024

