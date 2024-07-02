ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లో హత్రాస్‌లో జరిగిన ఓ మతపరమైన కార్యక్రమంలో జరిగిన తొక్కిసలాటలో మృతుల సంఖ్య 116కి చేరింది. మరో 18 మందికి తీవ్ర గాయాలు అయ్యాయి. కాగా హత్రాస్‌లో జరిగిన ఓ మతపరమైన కార్యక్రమంలో మంగళవారం మధ్యాహ్నం తొక్కిసలాట జరిగిన సంగతి విదితమే. రతిభాన్‌పూర్‌లో శివుడికి సంబంధించిన ఆధ్యాత్మిక కార్యక్రమం ముగియగానే భక్తులు ఒక్కసారిగా వెళ్లేందుకు ప్రయత్నించారు. దాంతో తొక్కిసలాట చోటుచేసుకుంది. హత్రాస్ ఘటనలో 87కి పెరిగిన మృతుల సంఖ్య, తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేసిన ప్రధాని మోదీ, మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు రూ. 2 లక్షల ఎక్స్‌గ్రేషియా ప్రకటించిన యోగీ సర్కారు

#WATCH | Hathras Stampede | Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V says, "116 people have been confirmed dead. 18 people are injured. Treatment is being ensured for the injured in Aligarh district. Primary investigation is being carried out..." pic.twitter.com/NCUesOJRmq — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

