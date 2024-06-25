బంగ్లాదేశ్‌తో మ్యాచ్ సందర్భంగా ఆఫ్ఘనిస్థాన్ కెప్టెన్ రషీద్‌ఖాన్ సహనం కోల్పోయిన వీడియో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఆఫ్ఘనిస్థాన్ ఇన్నింగ్స్ 20వ ఓవర్‌లో తంజీమ్ హసన్ షకీబ్ వేసిన బంతిని రషీద్ హెలికాప్టర్ షాట్ ఆడాడు. బౌండరీకి వెళ్తుందనుకున్న బంతి కవర్స్‌లోకి వెళ్లింది. అప్పటికే ఒక పరుగు పూర్తిచేసిన రషీద్ రెండో పరుగు కోసం ప్రయత్నిస్తూ పిచ్ మధ్యకు వచ్చేశాడు. అయితే, అప్పటికే స్ట్రైకర్ ఎండ్ వద్దకు చేరుకుని నిల్చున్న కరీమ్ జనత్.. రషీద్‌ను వారించాడు. వెనక్కి వెళ్లాల్సిందిగా సూచించాడు. రికార్డులు బద్దలు కొట్టిన రోహిత్ శర్మ, టీ20ల్లో 200 సిక్సర్లు పూర్తి చేసిన ఆటగాడిగా సరికొత్త రికార్డు

దీంతో ఆగ్రహంతో ఊగిపోయిన రషీద్‌ఖాన్ సహనం కోల్పోయి తన బ్యాట్‌ను బలంగా జనత్ వైపు విసిరికొట్టాడు. అదికాస్తా అతడి కాళ్ల వద్దకు వెళ్లి ఆగింది. స్టేడియంలో మ్యాచ్ చూస్తున్న వారితోపాటు టీవీల్లో వీక్షిస్తున్న వారు సైతం రషీద్ ప్రవర్తనకు విస్తుపోయారు. ఈ ఘటనపై రషీద్ ప్రవర్తన ఎప్పుడూ ఇలానే ఉంటుందని మరికొందరు తప్పుబట్టగా, కొందరు మాత్రం రషీద్‌కు మద్దతుగా నిలుస్తున్నారు. 10 బంతుల్లో 19 పరుగులు చేసిన రషీద్.. పరుగులేమీ చేయకుండా నిల్చుని పరుగు తీసేందుకు నిరాకరించిన పార్ట్‌నర్‌పై బ్యాట్ విసరడం తప్పేమీ కాదని సమర్థిస్తున్నారు.

Here's Video

Rashid khan throws his bat on his partner for not taking the second run. #AfgVsBan. pic.twitter.com/09pobNvCvs — Fawad Rehman (@fawadrehman) June 25, 2024

