Delhi Police Clarity on Rashtrapati Bhavan Viral Video: ఢిల్లీ(delhi)లో ఉన్న రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌(Rashtrapati Bhavan)లో కేంద్ర మంత్రుల ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం సమయంలో చిరుతపులి(Leopard) సంచరిస్తున్నట్లుగా ఓ వీడియో వైరల్ అయిన సంగతి విదితమే. తాజాగా ఈ వీడియోపై ఢిల్లీ పోలీసులు క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారు. నిన్న రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌లో జరిగిన ప్రమాణ స్వీకారోత్సవం ప్రత్యక్ష ప్రసారం సందర్భంగా కొన్ని మీడియా ఛానెల్‌లు, సోషల్ మీడియా హ్యాండిల్‌లు జంతు చిత్రాన్ని చూపించి, అది అడవి జంతువుగా పేర్కొంటున్నాయి. ఈ వాస్తవాలు నిజం కాదు, కెమెరాలో బంధించబడిన జంతువు సాధారణ ఇంటి పిల్లి. దయచేసి ఇలాంటి పనికిమాలిన పుకార్లకు కట్టుబడి ఉండకండని ఢిల్లీ పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్‌లో చిరుత పులి వీడియో ఇదిగో, అనేక విధాలుగా కామెంట్లు చేస్తున్న నెటిజన్లు

Here's News

Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal image captured during the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal. These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common… pic.twitter.com/lelvJfBwXd — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)