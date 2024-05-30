బులంద్‌షహర్‌కు చెందిన ఒక పోలీసు అధికారి అపస్మారక స్థితిలో ఉన్న కోతికి CPR అందించి, తద్వారా దాని ప్రాణాలను కాపాడిన వీరోచిత చర్యను సంగ్రహించే హృదయపూర్వక వీడియోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారాయి. బులందహర్‌లో ఓ కోతి వడదెబ్బ తగిలి సొమ్మసిల్లిపడిపోయింది.. ఇది గమనించిన హెడ్ కానిస్టేబుల్ వికాస్ దాని ఛాతిపై నొక్కుతూ సీపీఆర్ చేసి బ్రతికించాడు. చిన్న క్లిప్ పోలీసు అధికారి తన పోలీస్ స్టేషన్ ఆవరణలో అపస్మారక స్థితిలో ఉన్న కోతిని గమనించినప్పుడు అతని త్వరిత ఆలోచన, కరుణను చిత్రీకరిస్తుంది. వీడియోలో అపస్మారక స్థితిలో ఉన్న మంకీని చూసి ఆలస్యం చేయకుండా, దానికి CPR నిర్వహించి, ఆపై నీటిలో స్నానం చేస్తాడు. నిస్సహాయ కోతి త్వరగా స్పృహ పొంది దాని కాళ్ళపై నిలబడుతుంది. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఈ వీడియోలో పోలీస్ చేసిన పనికి నెటిజన్లు శభాష్ అంటున్నారు. ఈ బస్సు డ్రైవర్ ధైర్యానికి హ్యాట్సాఫ్ చెప్పాల్సిందే, చైన్ లాక్కుని పారిపోతున్న దొంగల బైక్‌ను బస్సుతో గుద్దిన డ్రైవర్, వీడియో ఇదిగో..

Here's Video

Watch: In the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr, a lifeless monkey, unconscious from the heat, by a police officer hours and gave water, saving its life. pic.twitter.com/OcHegw3iZa — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2024

