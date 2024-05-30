హర్యానాలో ఓ బస్సు డ్రైవర్ ధైర్యాన్ని ప్రదర్శించారు. చైన్ లాక్కుని బైక్ మీద పారిపోతున్న ఇద్దరినీ బస్సుతో ఢీకొట్టి వారి ప్రయత్నాన్ని అడ్డుకున్నాడు. ఈ ఘటన మొత్తం కెమెరాలో నిక్షిప్తమై వైరల్‌గా మారింది. చైన్ స్నాచర్ ద్వయం పాదచారుల నుంచి చైన్ దొంగతనం చేసి మోటార్‌సైకిల్‌పై పారిపోవడాన్ని బస్సు డ్రైవర్ గమనించాడు.

డ్రైవర్ ఏమాత్రం వెనుకాడకుండా బస్సును అదుపు చేసి ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగా బైక్‌ను ఢీకొట్టడంతో దొంగలు బ్యాలెన్స్ తప్పి పడిపోయారు. అయితే దొంగలు ఘటనా స్థలం నుంచి పారిపోయారు. వారు పట్టుబడ్డారా అనేది ఇంకా తెలియరాలేదు. ఈ నాటకీయ దృశ్యం కెమెరాలో చిక్కుకుని సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫారమ్‌లలో వేగంగా ప్రసారం చేయబడింది. బస్సు డ్రైవర్ ధైర్యం.. ప్రయాణీకుల నుండి, ప్రజల నుండి ప్రశంసలు అందుకుంది. ఎంత స్మార్ట్‌గా రూ. 5 లక్షలు దొంగతనం చేశారో వీడియోలో చూడండి, పార్కింగ్ చేసిన కారు అద్దాలు పగలగొట్టి దోచుకెళ్లిన దుండగులు

Here's Video

Instant karma for the Chain-snatchers in Karnal, Haryana. The #ChainSnachers meet their fate in seconds. The first time the bus driver hit the bike on the wrong side, for a good cause.#Karnal #Haryana #InstantKarma pic.twitter.com/6gsjyFv2BQ — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)