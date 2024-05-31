Kannur, May 31: ఎయిరిండియా ఎక్స్ ప్రెస్ (Air India) విమానంలో బంగారం (Gold) అక్రమ రవాణా చేస్తూ ఓ మహిళా క్యాబిన్ క్రూ సిబ్బంది అధికారులకు చిక్కింది. కన్నూరు ఎయిర్ పోర్ట్ లో ఎయిర్ ఇండియా విమానంలో క్యాబిన్ క్రూలో సేవలు అందిస్తున్న కోల్ కతాకు చెందిన సురభి (26) మలద్వారంలో కిలో బంగారాన్ని పెట్టుకొని స్మగ్లింగ్ కి పాల్పడింది. అనుమానం వచ్చిన కస్టమ్స్ అధికారులు విచారించగా అసలు విషయం బయటపడింది. నిందితురాలిని అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు.

An Air India Express cabin crew member was arrested at Kannur airport in #Kerala for smuggling nearly one kilogram of gold by concealing it into her rectum. Details here 🔗 https://t.co/04IhVRP7ya pic.twitter.com/GJ7TD9jNS8 — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 31, 2024

