Rohit Sharma's Indian Team Leaves Barbados: టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్ ముగిసినప్పటికీ బెరిల్ హరికేన్ కారణంగా బార్బ‌డోస్‌లో చిక్కుకున్న టీమిండియా ఎట్ట‌కేల‌కు తిరిగి స్వదేశానికి ప‌య‌న‌మైంది. బీసీసీఐ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన ఎయిర్ ఇండియాకు చెందిన ప్రత్యేక ఛార్టర్ ఫ్లైట్‌లో బార్బడోస్ నుంచి రోహిత్ సేన ఢిల్లీకి బయలుదేరింది. వీరితో పాటు భారత్ కు చెందిన మీడియా ప్రతినిధులు కూడా ఉన్నారు.భారత క్రికెట్ జట్టు బార్బడోస్ నుండి బయలుదేరింది. ఈ బృందం జులై 4న తెల్లవారుజామున ఢిల్లీకి చేరుకుంటుంది” అని ఏఎన్ఐ తెలిపింది. టీమిండియా ఆట‌గాళ్లు, సిబ్బంది బార్బ‌డోస్‌లో విమానం ఎక్కుతున్న వీడియోను షేర్ చేసింది. బార్బ‌డోస్‌ పిచ్‌లోని మ‌ట్టిని తినడానికి గల కారణాన్ని వివరించిన రోహిత్ శర్మ, ఎప్పటికి తనకు గుర్తుండిపోవాలన్న ఉద్దేశంతోనే..

Here's Video

#WATCH | Indian cricket team leave from Barbados. The team will reach Delhi on July 4, early morning. The flight arranged by BCCI's Jay Shah is also carrying the members of Indian media who were stranded in Barbados pic.twitter.com/V0ScaaojBv — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2024

