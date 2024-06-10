ముంబై విమానాశ్రయంలో విమానాలు ల్యాండింగ్, టేకాఫ్ యొక్క థ్రిల్ వీడియో వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది. ఎయిర్ ఇండియా (ఎయిర్ ఇండియా) విమానం 320 అదే రన్‌వే నుండి టేకాఫ్ అవుతుండగా, ఇండిగో (ఇండిగో) ఫ్లైట్ 6E 6053 ప్రమాదకరమైన ల్యాండింగ్ చేయడం కనిపించింది. ఇండిగో పైలట్ చేసిన ఈ ప్రమాదకర ల్యాండింగ్ చాలా మందిని టెన్సన్ కు గురి చేసింది. వీడియోలో, ఎయిరిండియా విమానం రన్‌వే నుండి బయలుదేరిన నిమిషాల తర్వాత ఇండిగో విమానం దాని పై నుండి ల్యాండ్ కావడం కనిపించింది. ఇంతలో, విమానం ల్యాండింగ్ సమయంలో ముంబై విమానాశ్రయానికి చెందిన ఏటీసీకి రాంగ్ క్లియరెన్స్ రావడంతో ఈ ఘటన జరిగింది. DGCA తీసుకున్న చర్యలో ATC ఉద్యోగిని తొలగించారు.

Here's Video

DGCA has derostered the ATC staff involved in the incident at Mumbai Airport where an inbound IndiGo flight landing on Runway 27 while an Air India flight was still in the process of taking off: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)