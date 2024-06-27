పాన్ ఇండియా స్టార్ ప్ర‌భాస్ (Prabhas) అభిమానుల‌తో పాటు మూవీ ల‌వ‌ర్స్ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న స‌మ‌యం వచ్చేసింది. ప్రభాస్ ‘క‌ల్కి’ మూవీ ఎట్టకేలకు థియేటర్లలో విడుదలైంది. పవర్ స్టార్ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ కుమారుడు అకీరా నందన్ ప్రభాస్ అభిమానులు ధరించే కల్కి టీ షర్ట్ ధరించి ఫస్ట్ డే ఫస్ట్ షో చూసేందుకు ప్రసాద్ మల్టీప్లెక్స్ కి వచ్చాడు. ఫ్యాన్స్ తాకిడి తట్టుకోలేక ప్రధాన ద్వారం నుంచి కాకుండా పార్కింగ్ ఏరియా నుంచి పైకి వెళుతున్న వీడియో ఒకటి సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతుంది.ప్రభాస్ అభిమానులు అఖీరా కూడా మనోడే రెబల్స్ కల్కి టీ షర్ట్ కూడా ధరించాడు చూశారా అంటూ ఆ వీడియోని వైరల్ చేస్తున్నారు. కల్కి 2898 ఏడీ రివ్యూ ఇదిగో, ప్రభాస్ కెరీర్లో మరో బ్లాక్ బాస్టర్, హాలీవుడ్‌కి సవాల్ విసిరిన నాగ్ అశ్విన్, కురుక్షేత్ర సంగ్రామం నుంచి కలియుగం వరకు సినిమా..

Here's Videos

Andharu Manolle bro ... Akira Nandan s/o Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan garu going to watch #Kalki2898AD movie and see what he wear 🤟 Kalki Tshirt with #Prabhas back still. pic.twitter.com/cq5lCtq2Sr — Prabhas Fan (@ivdsai) June 27, 2024

