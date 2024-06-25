ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌ (Uttar Pradesh)లో ఓ 17 ఏళ్ల బాలుడు స్విమ్మింగ్‌ పూల్‌ (Swimming Pool) నుంచి బయటకు వచ్చి ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలి ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయాడు. ఈ ఘటన మీరట్‌ (Meerut)లో శుక్రవారం చోటు చేసుకుంది.సివల్ఖాస్ ప్రాంతానికి చెందిన 17 ఏళ్ల బాలుడు ఫ్రెండ్స్‌తో కలిసి ఈత కొట్టేందుకు స్విమ్మింగ్‌ పూల్‌లోకి దిగాడు. కాసేపు సరదాగా కొలనులో ఈతకొట్టిన బాలుడు బయటకు వచ్చాడు. గట్టుపై అటూఇటూ తిరిగాడు. అనంతరం ఒక్కసారిగా కుప్పకూలి నేలపై పడిపోయాడు. దీంతో అతడిని హుటాహుటిన ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించారు. అక్కడ పరీక్షించిన వైద్యులు బాలుడు అప్పటికే మృతి చెందినట్లు నిర్ధారించారు. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన దృశ్యాలు అక్కడే ఉన్న సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజ్‌లో రికార్డయ్యాయి. వీడియో ఇదిగో, డ్రగ్స్ ఎక్కువ తీసుకోవడంతో జాంబీస్‌లా మారిన పంజావ్ వాసులు, రోడ్డు మీద నడవలేక నానా అవస్థలు

Here's Video

In UP’s meerut a 17-Year-old collapses and dies after coming out of the swimming pool. The teenager played cricket before coming for swimming and after swimming for sometime the boy collapses as soon as he steps out and was later declared dead at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/qIFWLSX8Kz — Tanishq Punjabi (@tanishqq9) June 21, 2024

