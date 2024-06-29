ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లోని రాజమండ్రిలో గోదావరి నదిలో దూకి ఆత్మహత్యకు యత్నించిన 40 ఏళ్ల మహిళను మత్స్యకారులు, పోలీసులు సమన్వయంతో రక్షించినట్లు పోలీసులు శనివారం తెలిపారు. కుటుంబ కలహాలతో దూడల నాగలక్ష్మి.. రోడ్డు కమ్ రైలు వంతెనపై నుంచి దూకి ఆత్మహత్యకు యత్నించిందని అధికారులు తెలిపారు. నాగలక్ష్మి నదిలోకి దూకడంతో, గుర్తు తెలియని వ్యక్తుల నుండి అత్యవసర కాల్ రాజమండ్రి టూ టౌన్ పోలీసులకు రావడం వారు వెంటనే స్పందించడం జరిగింది. కుక్కల దాడిలో ఎనిమిదేళ్ల బాలుడు మృతి, ప్రకృతి పిలుపు కోసం వెళ్లగా ఒక్కసారి దాడి చేసిన వీధికుక్కలు

#APPolice rescues a #woman who jumped into Godavari river: A woman, 40y/o due to family disputes decided to committ #suicide & jumped into Godavari river from road cum rail bridge. As soon as the Rajamundry II Town PS cops received the information through a phone call(1/2) pic.twitter.com/9oxSG4poth — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) June 28, 2024

