ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌: రాష్ట్ర ప్రజల, దేశ ప్రయోజనాలను పరిరక్షించడమే తమ లక్ష్యమని, పార్లమెంట్‌లో ఏ బిల్లు ప్రవేశపెట్టినా ప్రయోజనాల దృష్ట్యా ప్రభుత్వానికి మద్దతు ఇస్తామని వైఎస్సార్‌సీపీ నేత విజయసాయిరెడ్డి వి అన్నారు. రాజ్యాంగం ప్రకారం, దేశ మరియు రాష్ట్ర ప్రజల ప్రయోజనాలను పరిరక్షించాలనే ఉద్దేశ్యంతోనే వైసీపీ పార్టీ ముందుకు వెళుతుందన్నారు. ఇది ఏ రాజకీయ పార్టీకి మద్దతు కాదు, దేశ ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రయోజనాలను కాపాడే బాధ్యత వైఎస్సార్సీపీకి ఉంటుందన్నారు. చంద్ర‌బాబు నాయుడు సీఎంగా తీసుకోనున్న మొద‌టి ఐదు నిర్ణ‌యాలివే! మెగా డీఎస్సీతో పాటూ సామాజిక ఫించ‌న్ పెంపు, అన్న క్యాంటిన్ల పున‌రుద్ద‌ర‌ణ‌పై తొలి సంత‌కాలు

Here's Video

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy V says, "Our objective is to protect the interest of the state, of the people of the state and the country. Whichever bill comes into the parliament and the govt would like to pass, if it will be by the constitution and… pic.twitter.com/VN1FVOtYuE — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2024

