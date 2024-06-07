ఢిల్లీలోని పార్లమెంట్‌ సెంట్రల్‌ హాల్‌లో జరిగిన ఎన్డీయే పక్షాల సమావేశంలో జనసేన అధినేత పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌పై ప్రదాని మోదీ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించారు. పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ అంటే పవనం కాదు.. ఓ తుఫాన్‌ అని ఆకాశానికి ఎత్తారు. ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఎన్డీయే కూటమి అఖండ విజయం సాధించిందని తెలిపారు. టీడీపీ అధినేత చంద్రబాబు నాయుడితో కలిసి పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ చారిత్రాత్మక విజయం సాధించారని మోదీ అన్నారు.

పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌ వల్లే ఏపీలో భారీ విజయం లభించిందని చెప్పారు. కర్ణాటక, తెలంగాణలో కాంగ్రెస్‌ ప్రభుత్వాలు వచ్చాయని.. అంతే త్వరగా ప్రజల విశ్వాసాన్ని కోల్పోయాయని విమర్శించారు. తమిళనాడులో కూటమికి సీట్లు రాకపోవచ్చు కానీ మున్ముందు ఏం జరగబోతుందో తెలుస్తుందన్నారు. కొత్తగా ఏర్పడబోయే టీడీపీ మంత్రివర్గం ఇదేనా? ఈ నెల 12న చంద్రబాబు సీఎంగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం, స్పీకర్ గా ఆయనేనా..

Here's Videos

All #NDA alliance partners, including #ChandrababuNaidu and #PawanKalyan elected Narendra Modi as leader of the NDA parliamentary party.#NarendraModi : "Babu (@ncbn) told, It is all time historic mandate of #AndhraPradesh" "He is not Pawan (@PawanKalyan), he is Aandhi (Storm)" pic.twitter.com/RG6uh55gW3 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 7, 2024

