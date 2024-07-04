బీహార్‌లోని సివాన్ జిల్లాలో గండకి నదిపై వంతెన యొక్క ఒక భాగం బుధవారం ఉదయం కూలిపోయిన ఘటన మరువక ముందే మరో బ్రిడ్జి కూలిపోయింది, గత 15 రోజులలో రాష్ట్రంలో జరిగిన పదవ సంఘటన ఇది. గత 24 గంటల్లో మరో రెండు వంతెనలు కూలిన ఘటన సరన్‌లో నమోదైందని జిల్లా మేజిస్ట్రేట్ అమన్ సమీర్ తెలిపారు. స్థానిక అధికారులు 15 సంవత్సరాల క్రితం నిర్మించిన నిర్మాణం ఈ ఉదయం కూలిపోవడంతో ఎటువంటి ప్రాణనష్టం జరగలేదని ఆయన చెప్పారు.

ఇది జిల్లాలోని డియోరియా బ్లాక్‌లో ఉన్న చిన్న వంతెన అనేక గ్రామాలను మహరాజ్‌గంజ్‌తో కలుపుతుంది. ఈ ఘటనలో ఇప్పటి వరకు ఎలాంటి ప్రాణనష్టం జరగలేదు. కాగా గత 11 రోజుల్లో సివాన్‌లో వంతెన కూలడం ఇది రెండో ఘటన. కచ్చితమైన కారణాలపై విచారణ జరుపుతున్నట్లు డిప్యూటీ డెవలప్‌మెంట్ కమిషనర్ ముఖేష్ కుమార్ తెలిపారు.సీనియర్ అధికారులు ఇప్పటికే స్థలానికి చేరుకున్నారని ఆయన తెలిపారు.

Here's PTI News

STORY | Another bridge collapses in #Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days READ: https://t.co/aZ48PfYwcu pic.twitter.com/CeuhS6LyFy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 4, 2024

