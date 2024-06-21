పవిత్ర హజ్‌ యాత్రలో మృత్యుఘోష వినబడింది. ఈ ఏడాది హజ్ యాత్రలో కనీసం 900 మందికి యాత్రికులు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారని దౌత్యవేత్తలు ధృవీకరించారు. వీరిలో హజ్ తీర్థ యాత్ర(Hajj Pilgrims) కోసం ఈ ఏడాది వెళ్లిన వారిలో ఇప్పటివరకు 98 మంది భారతీయులు(Indians) మరణించారని విదేశాంగ శాఖ తెలిపింది. భారత్ నుంచి దాదాపు లక్షా 75 వేల మంది యాత్రికులు మక్కా యాత్రకు వెళ్ళారని తెలిపారు. కాగా గతేడాది 187 మంది యాత్రికులు మరణించారని విదేశాంగ శాఖ తెలిపింది. ప్రస్తుతం సౌదీ అరేబియాలో ఎండలు దంచికొడుతున్నాయి. మునుపెన్నడూ లేనివిధంగా ఉష్ణోగ్రతలు నమోదవుతున్నాయి. దీంతో ఉష్ణతాపానికి హజ్‌ యాత్రికులు (Hajj Pilgrims) అల్లాడిపోతున్నారు. తీవ్రమైన వేడికి యాత్రికులు మృత్యువాత పడుతున్నారు. పవిత్ర మక్కా యాత్రలో ఆగని మృత్యుఘోష, 90 మంది భారతీయులతో సహా 900 మంది మృతి, సౌదీ అరేబియాలో దంచికొడుతున్న ఎండలు

#WATCH | Delhi: On the death of Hajj pilgrims from India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "This year we have 175,000 Indians who have already visited Hajj... So far we have lost 98 of our citizens. These deaths have happened on account of natural illness, natural causes,… pic.twitter.com/bkk1Oy67lG — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

