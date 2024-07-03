ఆరేళ్ల బాలికపై అత్యాచారం చేసి హత్య చేసిన కేసులో దోషి మరణశిక్షను ఒరిస్సా హైకోర్టు యావజ్జీవ కారాగార శిక్షగా మార్చింది. రోజూ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాడని.. హత్యాచారం చేసిన ఆ నిందితుడికి ఉరిశిక్ష నుండి జీవిత ఖైదుకు శిక్ష విధిస్తూ తీర్పును వెలువరించింది. జగత్‌సింగ్‌పుర్‌ జిల్లాలో 2014 ఆగస్టు 21న ఓ ఆరేళ్ల చిన్నారి తన అన్నతో కలిసి చాక్లెట్లు కొనుక్కొని వస్తుండగా, కామాంధులు అపహరించి అత్యాచారం చేసి చంపేశారు. ఈ కేసులో దొరికిన నిందితులకు పొక్సో కోర్టు మరణ శిక్ష విదించగా.. ఒడిశా హైకోర్టు అందులో ఒక నిందితుడు రోజు దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాడని మరణశిక్ష నుండి జీవిత ఖైదుకు తగ్గించింది. భార్యతో అటువంటి శృంగారం క్రూరత్వమే, భార్యాభర్తల విడాకుల కేసులో సంచలన తీర్పును వెలువరించిన కేరళ హైకోర్టు

"Convict has surrendered before God, praying daily": Orissa High Court commutes death sentence in rape and murder case Read story here: https://t.co/7iKme3KFRa pic.twitter.com/P6nwHRhtw3 — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2024

