మహారాష్ట్రలోని అహ్మద్‌నగర్‌లో దొంగతనం చేశాడనే అనుమానంతో ఓ వ్యక్తిని చెట్టుకు కట్టేసి కర్రలతో దారుణంగా కొట్టారు. సోషల్ మీడియాలో విస్తృతంగా షేర్ చేయబడిన ఒక వీడియోలో చూసినట్లుగా నలుగురు వ్యక్తులు ఈ దాడిలో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఫుటేజీలో వ్యక్తి పెద్ద కర్రతో కొట్టినప్పుడు బాధితుడు నొప్పితో మెలికలు తిరుగుతున్నట్లు చూపిస్తుంది, దెబ్బలు పడ్డాయని నిర్ధారించుకోవడానికి ఒక వ్యక్తి అతనిని పట్టుకుని మళ్లీ మళ్లీ కొట్టాడు. ఈ ఘటనపై పోలీసు కేసు నమోదు చేసి దర్యాప్తు ప్రారంభించినట్లు అధికారులు తెలిపారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, వర్షంలో యువతి డ్యాన్స్ వేస్తుండగా పెద్ద శబ్దంతో పడిన పిడుగు, బిత్తరపోయి ఇంట్లోకి పరిగెత్తిన యువతి

Here's Video

A man in Ahmednagar was tied to a tree and beaten by four people...the attackers suspected the man of being a thief and thrashed him...FIR registered registered the four people#Ahmednagar #Video #Thief #Mumbai #cctv #Maharashtra #MetroCitySamachar pic.twitter.com/Gb1dR6nPp3 — 𝗠𝗘𝗧𝗥𝗢 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥 ❁ (@MetroSamachar) June 27, 2024

