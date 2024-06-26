జొమాటో డెలివరీ బాయ్ ఫుడ్ ప్యాకెట్‌ను దొంగిలించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో మరింత వైరల్ అవుతోంది. సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజీని షేర్ చేస్తున్నప్పుడు, జర్నలిస్ట్ ఆదిత్య కల్రా అనే వినియోగదారు తాను జూన్ 25న బెంగళూరులో జొమాటో నుండి కొంత ఆహారాన్ని ఆర్డర్ చేశానని చెప్పాడు. Zomato డెలివరీ ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ తన ఆర్డర్‌ని సమయానికి డెలివరీ చేసాడు, కానీ తలుపు బయట ఉంచిన ఇతర ఫుడ్ ప్యాకెట్‌ని తీసుకెళ్లాడు. దీనిపై కంపెనీకి ఫిర్యాదు చేసి నిందితుడైన డెలివరీ బాయ్‌పై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని డిమాండ్‌ చేశారు. దీని తర్వాత, వైరల్ వీడియోపై స్పందిస్తూ, జొమాటో క్షమాపణలు చెప్పింది. దానిపై కఠిన చర్యలు తీసుకుంటామని తెలిపింది.

Here's Video

Hi Aditya, we're sorry that this happened. Please be assured that we take such matters very seriously, and we will take strict action against those responsible for such incidents. Please send us the order details via DM so that we can investigate this promptly. https://t.co/jcTFuGT2Se — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) June 25, 2024

