2024 సార్వత్రిక ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్ ముగిసింది. మొత్తం 7 దశల్లో ఎన్నికలు జరిగాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో అందరి దృష్టి ఫలితాలపైనే ఉండనుంది. జూన్ 4న ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు జరగనుంది. అయితే దీనికి ముందు ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్‌ వెలువడతున్నాయి. సీ ఓటర్స్, మిషన్ చాణక్య, టుడేస్ చాణక్య, మై యాక్సిస్ ఇండియా, ఆత్మసాక్షి, జన్ కీ బాత్ వంటి ప్రముఖ ఎన్నికల సర్వే సంస్థలు తమ ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ ఫలితాలను విడుదల చేస్తున్నాయి. ఇండియా కూటమి 295 కంటే ఎక్కువ సీట్లు గెలుచుకోవడం ఖాయమంటున్న జనతా కా ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్, కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ ట్వీట్ ఇదిగో..

పయనీర్...

టీడీపీ కూటమి- 144 ప్లస్

వైసీపీ- 31

ఇతరులు- 0

Here's Survey

Pioneer Poll Strategies - #ExitPoll predicts victory for the NDA in Andhra Pradesh. MLA TDP Alliance: 144 YSRCP: 31 MP TDP Alliance : 20 YSRCP: 5 Vote Share NDA: 52% YSRCP: 41% INDIA: 4% Others: 3% Post Poll Survey Overview: Duration: May 14th to May 29th 2024. Coverage:… pic.twitter.com/DXctKBxdw3 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) June 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)