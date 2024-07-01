తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముఖ్యమంత్రులు నారా చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు, రేవంత్ రెడ్డి త్వరలోనే భేటీ కానున్నారు. జులై ఆరో తేదీన ఇద్దరు ముఖ్యమంత్రుల మధ్య భేటీ జరగనుంది. ఈ మేరకు సమావేశం కోసం ఏపీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి చంద్రబాబు.. తెలంగాణ సీఎం రేవంత్ రెడ్డికి లేఖ రాశారు. విభజన సమస్యలు, రెండు రాష్ట్రాల మధ్య పరస్పర ప్రయోజనాల గురించి చర్చించడానికి మీట్ అవుదామని చంద్రబాబు లేఖలో ప్రతిపాదించారు. విభజన జరిగి పదేళ్లు కావొస్తున్నప్పటికీ అనేక సమస్యలు ఇంకా పరిష్కారం కాలేదని లేఖలో పేర్కొన్నారు. వీడియో ఇదిగో, రేవంత్ రెడ్డి నీవు మొగోడివి అయితే..సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు చేసిన కేటీఆర్, ఎవ‌ర్నీ పిచ్చి కుక్క మాదిరి కొట్టాలని సూటి ప్రశ్న

I have written to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri @revanth_anumula Garu, proposing a meeting to discuss matters of mutual interest between our two Telugu-speaking States. I look forward to working closely with him to resolve post-bifurcation issues, enhance… pic.twitter.com/RKVbBYwpxO — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 1, 2024

