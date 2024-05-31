హైదరాబాద్ - ప్రైవేట్ స్కూల్స్ (STATE, CBSE, ICSE )లో యూనిఫామ్, షూస్ మరియు బెల్ట్‌లను అమ్మడం నిషేధించబడింది. స్టేషనరీ, పుస్తకాలు వంటివి మాత్రం నో లాస్ నో ప్రాఫిట్ బేసిస్ మీద అమ్ముకోవచ్చు అని ప్రభుత్వం ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేయబడినది. హైదరాబాద్‌లో నడుస్తున్న ఏ ప్రైవేట్ స్కూల్ మేనేజ్‌మెంట్ (రాష్ట్ర/ CBSE, ICSE) పాఠశాలలో యూనిఫారాలు, షూలు, బెల్ట్‌లు మొదలైనవి కొనమని తల్లిదండ్రులను అడగకూడదు. ప్రాథమికంగా పాఠశాల ఆవరణలో విక్రయాలు ఉండరాదని తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేసింది. పుస్తకాల విక్రయం, స్టేషనరీ- లాభాపేక్ష లేని, నష్టం లేని స్థావరాలుగా ఉండాలని తెలిపింది.

Here's Order Copy

#Telangana- Order No Private School management ( state/ CBSE, ICSE) running in Hyderabad should ask parents to buy uniforms, shoes, belts etc in school. No sale inside the school premises, primarily. Sale of books, stationery- should be a non profit, non-loss bases. pic.twitter.com/NKa9AAOTIk — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) May 31, 2024

