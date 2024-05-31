ఒక కేసును మూసివేయడం కోసం 3 లక్షల రూపాయల లంచం తీసుకుంటూ ఏసిబి అధికారులకు పట్టుబడ్డ కుషాయిగూడ సిఐ జి. వీరస్వామి, మరియు షేక్ షఫీ - ఎస్ఐ. ఎల్.ఉపేందర్ అనే ప్రైవేట్ వ్యక్తి ద్వారా ఈ లంచం స్వీకరిస్తుండగా ఏసీబీ అధికారులకు పట్టుబడ్డారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వార్తను ఏసీబీ తన ఎక్స్ ఖాతాలో షేర్ చేసింది. వీడియో ఇదిగో, పోలీస్ స్టేషన్‌ను బార్‌గా మార్చిన తిమ్మాపురం ఎస్ఐ, మందు కొడుతూ, సిగరెట్ కాల్చుతూ వీడియోకి అడ్డంగా దొరికిన ఎస్ఐ రవీంద్ర

Here's ACB Tweet

Rachakonda Commissionerate Kushaiguda Circle Inspector G.Veera Swamy, Shaik Shafi, SI of Police were caught by #ACBofficials at the #KushaigudaPoliceStation for accepting #bribe amount of ₹ 3,00,000/- to close a case. The bribe amount was accepted through L. Upender, Private… pic.twitter.com/Gf440OdUuB — ACB Telangana (@TelanganaACB) May 31, 2024

