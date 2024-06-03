గుజరాత్‌కు చెందిన పాల కంపెనీ అమూల్‌ (Amul Milk) అన్ని రకాల ఉత్పత్తులపై రెండు రూపాయలు పెంచినట్లు ప్రకటించింది. ‘అమూల్‌’ బ్రాండ్‌తో డెయిరీ ఉత్పత్తులను విక్రయిస్తున్న గుజరాత్‌ కో-ఆపరేటివ్‌ మిల్క్‌ మార్కెటింగ్‌ ఫెడరేషన్‌ (GCMMF) ఈ నిర్ణయాన్ని ప్రకటించింది. పెరిగిన ధరలు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సోమవారం ఉదయం నుంచే అమల్లోకి వచ్చాయని తెలిపింది. చివరిసారి అమూల్‌ 2023 ఫిబ్రవరిలో ధరలను సవరించింది. పాల ఉత్పత్తి, నిర్వహణ వ్యయాలు పెరిగిన కారణంగానే ధరల్ని సవరించాల్సి వస్తోందని జీసీఎంఎంఎఫ్‌ తెలిపింది. పాల ధరను రెండు రూపాయలు పెంచిన మ‌ద‌ర్ డెయిరీ, అన్ని రకాల ఉత్పత్తులపై రూ.2 పెంచినట్లు వెల్లడి

తాజా పెంపుతో అమూల్ బర్రె పాల ధర లీటరుకు రూ.73కి చేరుకుంది. అర్ధ లీటర్‌ రూ.27గా అయింది. రూ.66గా ఉన్న అమూల్ గోల్డ్ ధర రూ.68కి, అమూల్ శక్తి రూ.60కి చేరాయి. అమూల్ తాజా పాల ధర లీటర్ రూ.56కు పెరగగా, అర్ధ లీటర్ రూ.28కి చేరింది. ఇక అమూల్ గోల్డ్ అర్ధ లీటర్ రూ.34, అమూల్ శక్తి అర్ధ లీటర్ రూ.30గా అయ్యాయి. గతంలో అమూల్‌ పాల ధరలు పెరగడంతో ఇతర కంపెనీలు కూడా పెంచాయి.

Amul has increased prices of fresh pouch milk (All variants) by Rs 2 per litre, effective from June 3: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited pic.twitter.com/lWsgtv44hx — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

