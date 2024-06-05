నివేదికల ప్రకారం, జూన్ 8న నరేంద్ర మోదీ వరుసగా మూడోసారి ప్రధానమంత్రిగా ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం చేయనున్నారు. ఎన్డీయే ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటు, ప్రమాణస్వీకారోత్సవం ఒకే రోజున జరగనున్నాయి. అయితే, ఈ విషయంపై అధికారిక ధృవీకరణ ఇంకా వేచి ఉంది. ఎన్నికల్లో 543 స్థానాలకు గాను 240 స్థానాలను ఎన్డీయే కైవసం చేసుకోవడంతో, ఇది ప్రస్తుత ప్రభుత్వానికి నిర్ణయాత్మక ఆదేశంగా చెప్పవచ్చు. మిత్రపక్షాలతో కలిపి ప్రభుత్వాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేయాల్సిన పరిస్థితి. ఢిల్లీ ఫీఠాన్ని డిసైడ్ చేయనున్న కింగ్ మేకర్లు, మ్యాజిక్‌ ఫిగర్‌కు 31 సీట్ల దూరంలో ఆగిపోయిన బీజేపీ, కీలకంగా మారిన చంద్రబాబు,నితీశ్ కుమార్ మద్దతు

The formation of the NDA government and the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to take place on June 8. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/Bf1E9OXVXm — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

