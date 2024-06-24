టీమిండియా కెప్టెన్ రోహిత్ శర్మ ఆస్ట్రేలియాతో మ్యాచ్ లో చెలరేగాడు. కేవలం 19 బంతుల్లోనే 50 పరుగులు చేసి రికార్డు సృష్టించాడు. ఈ టీ20 వరల్డ్ కప్ లో అత్యంత వేగంగా హాఫ్ సెంచరీ సాధించి రికార్డు పుటల్లో చోటు సంపాదించుకున్నాడు. తద్వారా, అమెరికా ఆటగాడు ఆరోన్ జోన్స్ ను రోహిత్ శర్మ వెనక్కి నెట్టాడు. ఆరోన్ జోన్స్... 22 బంతుల్లోనే ఫిఫ్టీ సాధించడం తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడా రికార్డు తెరమరుగైంది. బంగ్లాదేశ్ ను చిత్తు చేసిన టీమిండియా..50 పరుగుల తేడాతో రోహిత్ సేన ఘన విజయం
Here's News
#T20WorldCup #NDvAUS #RohitSharma@ImRo45 smashes fastest fifty of T20 World Cup 2024
Australia vs India#AUSVIND#IndianCricket #CricketTwitter #Rohit pic.twitter.com/cksDy4wPEq
— Madhuri Daksha (News Presenter) (@MadhuriDaksha) June 24, 2024
