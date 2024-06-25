తమిళనాడులోని కృష్ణగిరి లోక్ సభ నియోజకవర్గ కాంగ్రెస్ ఎంపీ గోపినాథ్ పార్లమెంట్‌లో తెలుగులో ప్రమాణం చేశారు. లోక్ సభలో ఎంపీల ప్రమాణ స్వీకారం రెండోరోజు కొనసాగుతోంది. ప్రొటెం స్పీకర్ భర్తృహరి మహతాబ్ ఎంపీలతో ప్రమాణం చేయిస్తున్నారు. పలువురు ఎంపీలు తమ తమ మాతృభాషల్లో ప్రమాణం చేస్తున్నారు. అయితే కృష్ణగిరి ఎంపీ తెలుగులో ప్రమాణం చేశారు. కృష్ణగిరి ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ను అనుకొని ఉంటుంది. ఇక్కడ తమిళుల తర్వాత అత్యధికంగా తెలుగు వారు, ఆ తర్వాత కన్నడవారు ఉంటారు. ఎన్డీయేకి భారీ షాక్.. చరిత్రలో తొలిసారి స్పీకర్‌ పదవికి ఎన్నిక, ఓం బిర్లాకు పోటీగా సురేశ్‌‌ను బరిలోకి దించిన విపక్ష ఇండియా కూటమి

Here's Videos

.@INCTamilNadu MP K. Gopinath from the Krishnagiri constituency surprised everyone by taking his oath in #Telugu. pic.twitter.com/ooGgVDg4VH — South First (@TheSouthfirst) June 25, 2024

Congress MP Gopinath who won from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu took oath in his mother tongue Telugu... pic.twitter.com/VAPXh2ip42 — Sree ✨ (@sreemanth_) June 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)