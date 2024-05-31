లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికలు(Lok Sabha Elections) రేపటితో ముగియనున్నాయి. జూన్ 1వ తేదీన జరిగే ఏడో విడత పోలింగ్‌తో ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియ ముగియగానే అందరి దృష్టి ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ ఫలితాలపై పడనుంది.ఈ నేపథ్యంలో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. 'ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ డిబేట్‌'లో తమ పార్టీ పాల్గొనేది లేదని శుక్రవారంనాడు ప్రకటించింది. జూన్ 1వ తేదీ సాయంత్రం 6.30 గంటల తర్వాతే ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్ ఫలితాలు, ఈసీ ట్వీట్ ఇదిగో..

జూన్ 4వ తేదీన ఫలితాలు వెలువడడానికి ముందే ఎలాంటి ఊహాగానాలకు, వాదోపవాదాలకు తావీయరాదని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నిర్ణయించినట్టు ఆ పార్టీ ప్రతినిధి పవన్ ఖేరా (Pawan Khera) తెలిపారు. ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్‌పై జరిగే చర్చల్లో కాంగ్రెస్ పాల్గొనడం లేదు. 4వ తేదీ నుంచి ఏ డిబేట్‌లో పాల్గొనేందుకైనా మేము సిద్ధం'' అని పవన్ ఖేరా సామాజిక మాధ్యమం 'ఎక్స్'లో తెలిపారు.కాగా ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ డిబేట్‌కు దూరంగా ఉండాలని కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ నిర్ణయం తీసుకోవడం మాత్రం ఇదే మొదటిసారి.

Here's Video

#WATCH | Congress leader Pawan Khera says, "What's the point of speculation? Why should we indulge in meaningless speculation just to increase the TRPs of channels or to there is some force? There are some forces which are involved in betting. Why should we be a part of that?… https://t.co/pB5ndU7MvG pic.twitter.com/pswZCDJGpY — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)