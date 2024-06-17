కాంగ్రెస్‌ ముఖ్య నేత రాహుల్‌గాంధీ కేరళలోని వాయనాడ్‌ లోక్‌సభ స్థానాన్ని వదులుకోనున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని రాయ్‌బరేలి నుంచి ఎంపీగా కొనసాగనున్నట్లు ఆయన తెలిపారు. అయితే రాహుల్‌గాంధీ రాజీనామా చేస్తున్న వాయనాడ్‌ నుంచి ఆయన సోదరి ప్రియాంకాగాంధీ బరిలో దిగనున్నారు. ఆమె తొలిసారిగా ప్రత్యక్ష ఎన్నికల్లో పోటీకి సిద్ధమయ్యారు.

ఢిల్లీలో కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ జాతీయాధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున్‌ ఖర్గే నివాసంలో మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ..తాను వాయనాడ్‌ లోక్‌సభ స్థానానికి రాజీనామా చేసి, రాయ్‌బరేలీ ఎంపీగా కొనసాగాలని నిర్ణయించుకున్నట్లు రాహుల్‌గాంధీ చెప్పారు. వాయనాడ్‌ స్థానాన్ని వదులుకున్నప్పటికీ అక్కడి ప్రజలతో తన అనుబంధం కొనసాగుతుందని చెప్పారు. రాయ్‌బరేలీ, వాయనాడ్‌లలో ఏ స్థానాన్ని వదులుకోవాలనే విషయాన్ని తేల్చుకోవడానికి తాను చాలా కష్టపడాల్సి వచ్చిందని అన్నారు.

Here's Video

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says "Rahul Gandhi won from 2 LS seats but as per the law he has to vacate one seat. Rahul Gandhi will keep the Raebareli seat and vacate Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.." pic.twitter.com/yXdtvDMGwl — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

