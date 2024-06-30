భారత క్రికెట్‌ జట్టుకు బీసీసీఐ భారీ నజరానా ప్రకటించింది. పొట్టి ఫార్మాట్‌లో జగజ్జేతగా నిలిచిన టీమిండియాకు రూ. 125 కోట్ల ప్రైజ్‌మనీని ప్రకటిస్తున్నట్లు బీసీసీఐ కార్యదర్శి జై షా తెలిపారు. టోర్నీ ఆధ్యాంతం టీమిండియా అసాధారణ ప్రతిభ, దృడ సంకల్పం మరియు క్రీడా నైపుణ్యాన్ని ప్రదర్శించిందని షా ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు. అత్యుత్తమ విజయాన్ని సాధించిన ఆటగాళ్లు, కోచ్‌లు, సహాయక సిబ్బందికి అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. కాగా, నిన్న (జూన్‌ 29) జరిగిన టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్‌ 2024 ఫైనల్లో టీమిండియా సౌతాఫ్రికాపై 7 పరుగుల తేడాతో విజయం సాధించి, రెండో టీ20 ప్రపంచకప్‌ టైటిల్‌ సాధించింది.

ఈ మ్యాచ్‌లో తొలుత బ్యాటింగ్‌ చేసిన భారత్‌.. విరాట్‌ కోహ్లి (59 బంతుల్లో 76; 6 ఫోర్లు, 2 సిక్సర్లు), అక్షర్‌ పటేల్‌ (31 బంతుల్లో 47; ఫోర్‌, 4 సిక్సర్లు), శివమ్‌ దూబే (16 బంతుల్లో 27; 3 ఫోర్లు, సిక్స్‌) రాణించడంతో నిర్ణీత ఓవర్లలో 7 వికెట్ల నష్టానికి 176 పరుగులు చేసింది. సౌతాఫ్రికా బౌలర్లలో కేశవ్‌ మహారాజ్‌, నోకియా తలో 2 వికెట్లు పడగొట్టగా.. జన్సెన్‌, రబాడ చెరో వికెట్‌ దక్కించుకున్నారు.

Here's Tweet

I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support… pic.twitter.com/KINRLSexsD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 30, 2024

