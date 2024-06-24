రీల్స్‌కు క్రేజ్ ఆల్ టైమ్ హైలో ఉంది. ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ రీల్‌ను రూపొందించే నిర్లక్ష్య ప్రయత్నంలో ఇద్దరు యువకులు తమ థార్ వాహనాలను కచ్‌లోని ముంద్రాలోని సముద్ర తీరానికి సమీపంలోని లోతైన నీటిలోకి నడిపారు. రెండు వాహనాలు నీటిలో కూరుకుపోవడంతో స్టంట్‌ అదుపుతప్పింది. స్థానికులు వెంటనే వాహనాలను వెలికితీసేందుకు సహకరించారు. ఈ ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఈ ఘటనపై కచ్ పోలీసులు ఇద్దరు వ్యక్తులపై ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ నమోదు చేశారు. వీళ్లు మనుషులేనా, కానిస్టేబుల్ ప్రాణం పోతుంటే మొబైల్లో వీడియో తీస్తూ చోద్యం చూసిన ఇన్‌స్పెక్టర్, వీడియో ఇదిగో..

Here's Video

Gujarat: In an attempt to make a reel, two young men drove 2 Thar vehicles into the deep waters near the seashore in Mundra, Kutch due to which both vehicles get stuck in the water. With the help of locals, both vehicles were retrieved, also Kutch police filed an FIR against the… pic.twitter.com/m9YR0ByK7b — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2024

