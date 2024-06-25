IRCTC Clarification on Fake News: వివిధ ఇంటిపేర్ల కారణంగా ఇ-టికెట్ల బుకింగ్‌పై పరిమితి గురించి సోషల్ మీడియాలో ప్రచారంలో ఉన్న వార్తలు తప్పుదారి పట్టించేవిగా ఉన్నాయని ఐఆర్సీటీసీ తెలిపింది. ఇటువంటి వదంతులను ఎవ్వరూ నమ్మవద్దని కోరింది. అటువంటి నిర్ణయాలు ఏమీ తీసుకోలేదని తెలిపింది.

The news in circulation on social media about restriction in booking of e-tickets due to different surname is false and misleading. pic.twitter.com/xu3Q7uEWbX — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 25, 2024

