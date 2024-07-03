ప్రముఖ ఎడ్‌టెక్‌ సంస్థ అన్‌అకాడమీ (Unacademy) మరోసారి ఉద్యోగులను తొలగించింది. ఈ సారి 250 మందిని కంపెనీ నుంచి తీసేసింది. వ్యాపార సామర్థ్యాన్ని మెరుగుపరుచుకునే ప్రయత్నంతోపాటు, వ్యయ నియంత్రణ చర్యల్లో భాగంగానే ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు వెల్లడించింది.కాగా 2023 మార్చిలో మొత్తం ఉద్యోగుల్లో 10 శాతం నుంచి 12 శాతం మందికి ఉద్వాసన పలికింది.నష్టాలను తగ్గించుకోవడంతో పాటు నిధుల్ని సమకూర్చుకునే పనిలో భాగంగా గత రెండేళ్లలో దాదాపు 1,500 - 2,000 మంది ఉద్యోగులను తొలగించింది. ఏడేళ్లకే ముగిసిన రూ. 2 వేల నోటు ప్రస్థానం, ప్రస్తుతం దేశంలో ఉన్న రెండు వేల రూపాయల నోట్ల సంఖ్య ఎంతో తెలుసా..

Here's News

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - Bengaluru 🇮🇳 Unacademy laid off about 250 employees, including 150 in sales, amid reports of a potential merger. Of these, 100 employees were let go as part of a recent restructuring exercise, while the remaining layoffs were performance-based for the year. pic.twitter.com/l1RbW4wpqi — The Layoff Tracker 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) July 2, 2024

