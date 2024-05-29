వచ్చే 24 గంటల్లో కేరళలో రుతుపవనాల ప్రవేశానికి అనుకూలమైన పరిస్థితులు కొనసాగుతాయని భారత వాతావరణ విభాగం (IMD) మే 29న తెలిపింది. "వచ్చే 24 గంటల్లో కేరళలో రుతుపవనాల ప్రారంభానికి పరిస్థితులు అనుకూలంగా ఉంటాయి. అదే సమయంలో ఈశాన్య రాష్ట్రాల్లోని కొన్ని ప్రాంతాలలో రుతుపవనాలు ముందుకు సాగుతాయి" అని IMD ఒక అధికారిక ప్రకటనలో తెలిపింది. దేశ రాజధానిలో రికార్డు స్థాయి టెంపరేచర్, వెను వెంటనే చిరుజల్లులు, 52.3 డిగ్రీల ఉష్ణోగ్రత నమోదుతో ఢిల్లీ వాసులు విలవిల

Here's iMD Tweet

The conditions continue to become favourable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during next 24 hours and advance of monsoon over some parts of Northeastern States during the same period. pic.twitter.com/jDnH19EZ3r — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)